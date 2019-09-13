The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
Christopher M. Brown, 27, of 2044½
- White St., was arrested at 5 a.m. Thursday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging assault with injury and third-degree harassment. Court documents state that Brown assaulted McKinzi L. Houselog, 27, of 952 W. Fifth St., at 3 a.m. Sunday at a residence in the 2200 block of Washington Street.
- Kimberly C. Kennedy, 24, of 565 Greenwood Court, was arrested at about 10:10 p.m. Tuesday at the
- intersection of Lowell and Schroeder streets on charges of unlawful possession of a prescription drug and operating while intoxicated.
- London D. Gavin, 31, no permanent address, was arrested at about 7:05 p.m. Tuesday on Kauffman Avenue on charges of interference with official acts with injury, harassment of police officers, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of a no-contact order. Court documents state that Gavin caused a minor injury to Dubuque police officer Kimberly Hoover.
Amanda L. Whitney, 25, of 785 Alpine St., No. 2, was arrested at about 11:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of White Street on a warrant charging child endangerment-methamphetamine exposure.