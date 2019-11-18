PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Sheri Engelke recalls the hole her father cut into the side of the former Art Hall building through which customers were served food.
“I spent a lot of time there in my youth, showing horses,” she said. “Mom used to run the lunch stand out there.”
Yet when a committee of Platteville community members examined the structure in Legion Park in 2018 — which had for decades been the site of cookouts, reunions and receptions — it became apparent that restoring the aged building was not a worthwhile investment.
But a new event center might be.
Engelke, 64, cannot recollect how she came to chair a committee that is overseeing the creation of the new Legion Park Event Center. But she remembers how the endeavor has filled her days during the ensuing months.
She has coordinated volunteers’ efforts, met with contractors and ensured the project remains within budget, providing an apt outlet for her organizational flair.
About 15 volunteers are seeing the project to completion under Engelke’s leadership. They have raised about $800,000 to finance the construction of the 5,700-square-foot event center. More than 250 people and businesses have contributed.
The groundbreaking occurred in September. Upon the center’s completion in May, a climate-controlled steel building will stand in the park grounds.
“Maybe 50 years from now, my grandkids will walk in this new building and say, ‘Wow, my grandma had a part in doing this,’” she said.
Engelke also serves as the president of the United Way of Platteville — an organization with which she has volunteered for eight years.
Board members are attempting this year to raise $92,000, which will benefit 14 area philanthropic organizations.
Engelke said hearing of the beneficiaries’ good work inspires her.
“It touches my heart, so that’s why I do it,” she said.
Barb Daus, Platteville Common Council president, called Engelke the example of “personal investment” that makes Platteville “truly special.”
“She cares deeply for her family and her community,” Daus said.
Closer to home is Engelke’s 22 years volunteering with the Friends of Belmont FFA. She serves as the organization’s treasurer and helps organize an annual auction that supports students involved with the school district’s FFA program.
The group attempts to fundraise about $10,000 to $15,000 annually, which has supported the construction of a school greenhouse, student field trips and college scholarships.
“It’s gone better than we ever believed and Sheri is the reason,” said Belmont agriculture teacher Jeff Hodgson. “She is selfless.”
Engelke said she sees volunteerism as a means to contribute to community life.
“It’s important to donate money to things, but a lot of times our time and our talent becomes more important,” she said. “I think it’s the goodness I feel in my heart. When I get done with something, it’s like, ‘Wow, I really did that,’ and I’m glad I did.”