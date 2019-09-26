EDGEWOOD, Iowa — A national atheist group is accusing officials from an eastern Iowa school district of violating the U.S. and Iowa constitutions by hosting a prayer event orchestrated by faculty.
Plans for a “Faith on the Field” event, which was scheduled Wednesday evening at Edgewood-Colesburg High School’s Community Field, were made by teachers using school resources, according to a press release from American Atheists.
“Students have every right to plan and conduct a prayer event on school property,” Geoffrey Blackwell, the organization’s litigation counsel, said in a press release. “However, the Constitution bars the school district’s staff from doing so. A review of school district emails shows that (the) event is in no way student-organized.”
Attempts to reach Rob Busch, Ed-Co’s superintendent, via phone and email weren’t immediately successful.
American Atheists this month submitted a records request to the district after they were contacted by partner organizations with concerns. The release issued Wednesday afternoon included several emails that were provided to the organization in response.
In one of the emails, a district teacher said she helped plan the event and has “been on the committee for the last few years.” Another district official agreed to help “with the lights and keys for the concession stand,” according to the release.
One district official agreed to provide 400 food trays. And two teachers said they would work to devise games for the event.
American Atheists officials assert that Busch knew the actions were questionable. They point to an email in which he states the district will not send out a flier promoting the event.
“I really hate to say this, but the school district probably should NOT send (the flier) out,” Busch wrote in an email to an organizer. “Complaints probably won’t come from our community, but there are weird watch groups out there.”
In the release, Nick Fish, president of American Atheists, said, “It is disturbing how far government employees have gone in attempting to conceal unconstitutional actions on the taxpayers’ dime.”
Ed-Co’s Faith on the Field event historically has been held the Wednesday prior to the district’s homecoming. Similar events are set to be held across the country Oct. 9.