A trio of new leaders has been installed at a Dubuque-based manufacturing company with a history stretching back more than a century and a half.
Rob McDonald, formerly the president and CEO of A.Y. McDonald Manufacturing Co., has been appointed the president and CEO of parent company A.Y. McDonald Industries Inc., the company announced. He will remain CEO of the manufacturing subsidiary as well.
“When you are a 163-year-old family-owned business and you think you will be around at least another 163 years, succession planning becomes very important,” McDonald wrote in an email to the Telegraph Herald.
He was not available for a phone interview Thursday.
McDonald succeeds John McDonald III, who died in May. The latter had been the only person to serve in that role since A.Y. McDonald Industries was created in 1985.
Succeeding Rob McDonald as A.Y. McDonald Manufacturing’s president will be Chad Huntington, who has been with the company for 20 years.
A press release stated that Scott Knapp is the new executive vice president and chief strategy officer of A.Y. McDonald Industries.
The position was created to put “greater focus and energy into an area that has helped grow, foster and tie together all A.Y. McDonald Industries Inc. subsidiaries in recent years,” according to Rob McDonald.
“These appointments represent another step forward in the long, storied history of A.Y. McDonald,” Rob McDonald said in the release. “We look forward to driving continued growth in the industries we serve.”
A.Y. McDonald is a manufacturer of water works, plumbing, pumps and natural gas products. It was founded in Dubuque in 1856 by Andrew Young McDonald.
In the release, Huntington said he hopes to help continue the company’s success.
“Our success is the direct result of the efforts of my co-workers who are committed to meeting the needs of our customers each and every day,” he said.
Knapp, in the release, also touted the company’s strengths and potential.
“One of our strengths as a family business is our ability to continually be looking forward and plan for long-term success,” he said. “Leveraging the collective strengths and experiences of our co-workers will allow us to aggressively pursue our strategic initiatives.”