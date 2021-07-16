MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Two Maquoketa natives and longtime philanthropists have provided funding to support the renovation of a nonprofit arts facility.
Mary Joy and Jerre Stead recently donated $50,000 for carpeting, painting and the installation of LED ceiling lights at Maquoketa Art Experience at 124 S. Main St., according to a press release.
The Steads currently reside in Arizona, and both graduated from Maquoketa High School. The Steads have a decadeslong commitment to philanthropy, and they have supported the University of Iowa, its Henry B. Tippie College of Business, University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital — named after them — and several Jackson County organizations.