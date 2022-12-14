FENNIMORE, Wis. — Anna Hardyman, of Belmont, Wis., knew she wanted to be a nurse since she first started her job as a nursing assistant at just 16 years old.
She liked the patient care aspect and getting to know each resident at Mineral Point Health Services by name. It just “clicked” and she decided soon after to pursue her associate degree in nursing from Southwest Wisconsin Technical College.
“I’m really looking forward to exploring the different sides of nursing since I’ve only worked in long-term care,” said Hardyman, 18, who started classes this fall. “It’ll be interesting to see how things work in a hospital.”
Hardyman is one of several students being sponsored through a new partnership between Southwest Tech and six area hospitals. In addition to covering sponsored students’ tuition, the hospitals’ $75,000 pledges also will fund additional nursing faculty and other student supports.
The college recognized and celebrated the partnership Tuesday with a group of about 50 students, teachers and hospital staff. The ultimate goal of the program is to bolster local nursing numbers amid a nationwide shortage.
“Building the local pipeline of nurses is so essential for all health care organizations, so investing in our local students who care for our communities here is key,” said Tami Chambers, chief clinical officer of sponsorship partner Grant Regional Health Center.
Participating hospitals include Grant Regional in Lancaster, Platteville’s Southwest Health, Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County, Gundersen Boscobel Area Hospital and Clinics, Crossing Rivers Health in Prairie du Chien and The Richland Hospital and Clinics in Richland Center.
Each hospital pledged $75,000 to be paid in the next three years, bringing the total contribution to $450,000 to fund the program’s expansion.
The college will use that funding to hire an additional nursing professor and enroll students in both January and August, making Southwest Tech the first college in the state to enroll prospective nurses twice a year.
As a result of the expansion, 12 new students are joining the program next month, said Dean of Health Cynde Larsen. After the three-year sponsorship ends, Southwest Tech will take over responsibility for funding the additional faculty.
“The big thing here is filling gaps because there’s too many opportunities right now that if we make people wait (until August), they’ll find something else,” Larsen said. “... When students are interested in health care, we have to do what we can to keep them on that path.”
Southwest Health Chief Clinical Officer Shannon Millin added that in addition to graduating more students more frequently, the partnership also allows for more targeted recruitment and training for sponsored students.
“It’s a way for us to lay eyes on the students before they enter the workforce and kind of coach them how we want them to be coached so they’re ready to join us (after graduation),” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.