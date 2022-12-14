FENNIMORE, Wis. — Anna Hardyman, of Belmont, Wis., knew she wanted to be a nurse since she first started her job as a nursing assistant at just 16 years old.

She liked the patient care aspect and getting to know each resident at Mineral Point Health Services by name. It just “clicked” and she decided soon after to pursue her associate degree in nursing from Southwest Wisconsin Technical College.

