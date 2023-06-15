Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Nicole Hutchcroft
MAQUOKETA, Iowa – The Maquoketa Area Chamber of Commerce has hired a new executive director.
Nicole Hutchcroft will join the staff June 22, according to an online announcement. Hutchcroft replaces Kristie Carr, who resigned in April to accept a new job opportunity.
Hutchcroft worked 10 years for Sedgwick CMS as a senior disability representative.
Hutchcroft and her husband Ryan live in Bellevue. Ryan Hutchcroft is the third-generation joint owner of his family-owned business, Bob’s Marine.
The couple have three children.
