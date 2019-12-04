MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A new judge was appointed this week for the judicial district that includes Jackson County.
Gov. Kim Reynolds announced that Jeffrey Bert will serve in the role in the Seventh Judicial District, which covers Cedar, Clinton, Jackson, Muscatine and Scott counties.
He will fill a vacancy created by the upcoming retirement of Mary Howes, who has served in the role since 2006, according to media reports.
Bert, of Bettendorf, Iowa, currently practices law with Brooks Law Firm in Davenport and Rock Island, Ill., according to a press release. He received his undergraduate degree from Iowa State University and his law degree from the University of Iowa College of Law.