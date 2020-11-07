Police said a Dubuque man ordered a gym employee into a room to assault her — but she escaped — then did the same to a hotel employee minutes later before pulling a fire alarm in another lodging establishment.
Nickolas R. Bandy, 29, of 2464 Pennsylvania Ave., was arrested at 2 a.m. Thursday at Country Inn & Suites, 1315 Associates Drive, but court documents in the case were not released until Friday. He is charged with one count of false reports to law enforcement and two counts of third-degree kidnapping.
Court documents state that Bandy entered Planet Fitness, 555 John F. Kennedy Road, just before 1:20 a.m. Thursday and asked about a membership. He started filling out information for one then asked to see the massage area, then the tanning room.
“When (the employee) was showing the rooms, (Bandy) then approached her with a fist that was wrapped in a chain and ordered her into a tanning room,” documents state. “(The employee) began to lead (Bandy) to the tanning area, and when the opportunity presented itself, she was able to escape and ran away and called 911.”
Bandy fled the business. As police were investigating that case, they received a call about an attack at Mainstay Suites, 1275 Associates Drive. An employee reported that Bandy approached her and asked for assistance with the laundry machine in the laundry room.
“(The employee) stated that when she went into the room to help (Bandy), he closed the door and turned off the lights and grabbed her by the throat,” documents state. “(The employee) said she screamed, and (Bandy) took off, and she then called police.”
As police were investigating that case, a fire alarm on the second floor of Country Inn & Suites was pulled. Police reported locating Bandy on that floor.
Police said they found his vehicle in the MainStay Suites parking lot, with a chain on the ground nearby.
Bandy admitted to being at both MainStay and Planet Fitness and “coming in contact” with the two employees, documents state. He also admitted to having a chain with him at the gym.
The third-degree kidnapping charges relate to Bandy allegedly “confining or removing (the women) from one place to another without the authority or the consent to do so” with the intention to seriously injure or sexually abuse them. As such, the Telegraph Herald is not identifying the two employees.