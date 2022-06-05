This article was published in partnership with The Marshall Project, a nonprofit news organization covering the U.S. criminal justice system, and NPR.
Bobby Everson was nearing the end of his decade-long federal prison sentence, but he feared he wouldn’t make it home alive. In July 2021, he was sent to the Special Management Unit at the new U.S. penitentiary in Thomson, Ill. — a program meant for some of the most violent and disruptive prisoners, though many have ended up there who don’t fit that description. Everson, who was serving time for drug and weapon charges, had recently been written up for “threatening bodily harm” and “assault without serious injury,” but prison records don’t provide details. After his transfer, his letters home to his family in New York state grew more desperate with each passing week. This article was published in partnership with NPR. Everson, who the family called AJ, told them he was locked down nearly 24 hours a day with a cellmate, in cells so small that the toilet was crammed next to the bottom bunk. He was let out only for occasional medical appointments, showers or an hour of exercise in an outdoor cage. He could hear guards in riot gear blasting men on his tier with pepper spray and locking them in hard restraints. His own wrists, ankles and abdomen were scarred from these shackles — prisoners called it the “Thomson tattoo,” according to attorneys.
But the most pressing threat came from the men officers chose to put in his cell. “I feel the staff here is purposefully trying to put me in situations of conflict,” he wrote to his cousin Roosevelt in late October. “Pray for your lil cousin, man, that I get through this unscathed.”
In late November, Everson got in a fight with his new cellmate. “I’m doing my best to bob and weave these incidents,” he wrote. “Keep calling up here, inquiring on me any lil free time you get.” Seventeen days later, Everson, 36, was found dead in his cell. It was a homicide caused by “blunt trauma” with an object, according to prison records. Federal prosecutors have yet to file charges against anyone in connection to his death, which is still under investigation.
Officials claimed that opening Thomson would make federal prisons safer by relieving dangerous overcrowding. But an investigation by The Marshall Project and NPR found that the newest U.S. penitentiary has quickly become one of the deadliest, with five suspected homicides and two alleged suicides since 2019. “It’s beyond egregious,” said Jack Donson, a corrections consultant and former Bureau of Prisons official. “When you look at the policy and goals of the Special Management Unit, it blows my mind that there was [even] one homicide.” The Marshall Project and NPR obtained federal prison data and agency documents, reviewed criminal and civil court cases, and interviewed dozens of people with knowledge of Thomson. In stories that echoed with the same visceral details, dozens of men said they lived under the pressing threat of violence from cellmates as well as brutality at the hands of staff. Specifically, many men reported being shackled in cuffs so tight they left scars, or being “four-pointed” and chained by each limb to a bed for hours, far beyond what happens at other prisons and in violation of bureau policy and federal regulations. Most people in the Special Management Unit are housed in double-celled solitary confinement — almost constant lockdown with another person. The Bureau of Prisons has said double-celling “mitigates suicide risks.” But psychologists and prisoners say living in such claustrophobic conditions with another person can be even worse than being alone, and often leads to violent outbursts. Multiple people claimed in federal court filings that officers stoked tensions between cellmates and intentionally paired men who they knew would attack each other. One person formerly incarcerated at Thomson said in a lawsuit that officers spread the false information that he was a sex offender, inciting physical and sexual assault from multiple cellmates.
The Marshall Project and NPR asked the Bureau of Prisons about multiple lawsuits and claims made in federal court filings out of Thomson, but agency spokesperson Scott Taylor said in an email that he could not comment on pending litigation or individual cases. He noted that people in federal prisons are not housed in “solitary confinement,” because “in general, inmates in restricted housing are housed two to a cell.” To ensure safety, a team of prison officials consider gang affiliation, religion, geography and past incident reports and complaints when assigning cellmates.
The Washington Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights and Urban Affairs, a legal nonprofit, has spoken to dozens of men at Thomson, many of whom said conditions there were worse than at any other federal prison. “They’re literally afraid for their lives,” said Jacqueline Kutnik-Bauder, deputy legal director of the committee.
According to Bureau of Prisons policy and federal regulations, such severe restraints should be used only as a “last alternative” for people in prison who are actively dangerous to themselves or others, and only for as long as it takes to subdue and control the person. “Force may not be used to punish an inmate,” the policy states.”Generally speaking, per BOP policy, restraints are not used as a method of punishing an inmate or in any manner which restricts blood circulation or obstructs the inmate’s airways or in a manner that causes unnecessary physical pain or extreme discomfort,” Taylor, the bureau spokesman, wrote in an email. Federal prisons across the country are facing growing scrutiny over outbreaks of violence and abuse by officers, as documented by The Associated Press. And understaffing at many prisons escalated to crisis levels during the pandemic, increasing risks for staff and incarcerated people alike. In response, the Senate has formed a new group to investigate federal prison operations, and Bureau of Prisons Director Michael Carvajal announced his resignation in January. But there’s been little national attention paid so far to the ongoing violence at Thomson. On March 2, 2020, officers put Matthew Phillips — a 31-year-old Jewish man with a large Star of David tattooed on his chest — in a recreation cage with two known members of a White supremacist gang, according to a federal court indictment. The gang members beat and kicked him until he went unconscious. Officers yelled at the men to stop, the indictment says. This wasn’t the first time Phillips had been targeted — he was previously attacked by gang members at Thomson and another prison, according to claims made in a lawsuit. Phillips’ parents flew from Texas to a hospital in Iowa, where their son was unconscious and handcuffed to his hospital bed. They had to visit one at a time, limited to 10 minutes, with a guard in the room and two guards outside. According to information from a Bureau of Prisons internal affairs report shared with The Marshall Project and NPR, officers laughed and made jokes at Phillips’ expense, prompting hospital staff to complain about their conduct. Phillips died three days later, as he neared the end of his seven-year sentence for drug possession with intent to distribute and money laundering.
“It was a long, horrible journey that ended in the worst possible way, a death with no degree of dignity at all,” said Phillips’ mother, Sue. When she flew home from Iowa, her son’s last letter was waiting in her mailbox. “I don’t think I’ll ever recover from it. The Bureau of Prisons doesn’t care about the damage they leave in their wake. He didn’t deserve to die, he deserved to come home.” The Phillips family filed a federal lawsuit this February, suing the bureau for failing to prevent Matthew’s death. In December 2021, federal prosecutors in Illinois charged the two gang members with committing a hate crime and murder. They both pleaded not guilty and face up to a life sentence if convicted. Bureau spokesperson Taylor said he could not comment on the family’s ongoing lawsuit.
In November 2020, Edsel Aaron Badoni, a 37-year-old member of the Navajo Nation, died from stab wounds after a fight with another prisoner. Boyd Weekley, a 49-year-old man from South Dakota, died less than a week later by hanging, according to prison records. Roughly two weeks after that, Patrick Bacon, 36, of Washington state died by suicide, according to an autopsy. In February 2021, 41-year-old Shay Paniry of California was stabbed to death. Bobby Everson was killed in December 2021. And then in March 2022, James Everett, a 35-year-old man from Kansas City, Mo., was found dead. The Bureau of Prisons confirmed in an email that his death was a suspected homicide. A death certificate and autopsy have not been released.
The Thomson facility was built in 2001 by the Illinois Department of Corrections. But it sat vacant for years until the federal government bought the complex, at the urging of Illinois congress members. Lawmakers said it would create over a thousand jobs and bring in millions of dollars for local businesses.
“Communities across our region of Illinois have spent over a decade thirsting for today’s great news,” Rep. Cheri Bustos, a Democrat from Illinois, said in 2014 of moves to open the prison. Illinois Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin called it “a significant investment in the economic future of northern Illinois.”
At the same time, Durbin was positioning himself as a critic of solitary confinement. “I have told the Bureau of Prisons to make sure that we’re learning lessons about humane treatment that is not going to endanger the inmate’s life,” he said of the new facility in a 2015 interview with The Marshall Project and NPR. Of double-celled segregation, “I hope we don’t see that at Thomson,” he said. “I believe it’s dangerous.”
In an emailed statement last week, Durbin, who is chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee and part of a Senate group working to strengthen prison oversight, called the deaths at Thomson “unacceptable” and said he was pushing for a “reform-minded” leader to head the Bureau of Prisons. Durbin called for agency director Carvajal’s resignation in November.
“For many years, I have sounded the alarm on BOP’s widespread failings,” he wrote. “It’s disappointing that the BOP has yet to fully address its staffing crisis and take the steps necessary to improve conditions of confinement and end the overuse of restricted housing throughout all of its facilities, including Thomson.”
Heather Sager, a spokesperson for Bustos, said in an email that Bustos would keep pushing to ensure that Thomson had the “resources and staffing necessary to help keep staff and those incarcerated safe.”
