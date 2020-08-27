MANCHESTER, Iowa — Applications are due Saturday, Aug. 29, for candidates seeking election to the Delaware County Fair Board of Directors.
Candidates must be at least 18 years old at the time of the election, which is held during the fair society’s annual meeting at 8 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Delaware County Fairgrounds
Members will serve a three-year term and will help plan the county fair and other events.
Candidates must live in the district they will represent. Positions available in the election include seats representing Bremen, Colony, Elk, Oneida, Richland, Coffin’s Grove, Honey Creek, Delaware, Prairie, Adams, Milo and Hazel Green townships. Two at-large seats are also open.
Applications are available upon request from the fair office.