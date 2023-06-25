Even with nearly 30 years of experience as a police officer, Dubuque Police Chief Jeremy Jensen still was surprised by data recently presented to Dubuque City Council showing the prevalence of speeding in the community.
“Some of the locations and the frequency of the speeding there were shocking,” Jensen said. “It surprised me the amount of people that sped the way that they did.”
Using devices that measure and record the speed of passing vehicles, city staff found that out of 133,803 vehicles monitored over 48-hour periods on 19 sections of road in town, about 16.8% of vehicles traveled at least 11 mph over the speed limit.
However, the data collected by the city also shows that speeding in Dubuque is not ubiquitous across the community and that some roads are far more likely to have speeding drivers than others.
The data was provided to City Council members as part of a proposal by city staff to the install speed cameras on major roadways that automatically would identify speeding vehicles and issue tickets to their owners.
But some City Council members remain undecided on whether they will support the cameras, even after examining the recent speeding data.
“I think I still have a lot of questions,” said Council Member Katy Wethal. “I also need to make sure I give citizens the opportunity to share their concerns with me.”
Results of the traffic data
City Engineer Gus Psihoyos said the city regularly collects data on traffic speeds throughout the city. Some of the data presented to City Council members dates as far back as 2016, though many data points were collected earlier this year.
For the presentation to the council, Psihoyos said, Engineering Department staff focused on a limited number of prominently used roads in Dubuque: Asbury Road, Central Avenue, Clarke Drive, Kelly Lane, Loras Boulevard, North Grandview Avenue, Pennsylvania Avenue, Peru Road, Rhomberg Avenue, South Grandview Avenue, Rockdale Road, Chavenelle Road, North Cascade Road, Cedar Cross Road, Crescent Ridge, West 32nd Street and the Northwest Arterial.
“We didn’t want to cherry-pick anything,” Psihoyos said.
Of the roads where traffic data was compiled for council members, Clarke Drive, Kelly Lane, Rockdale Road, West 32nd Street and certain sections of the Northwest Arterial saw the most pervasive speeding, with the rate of drivers traveling at least 11 mph over the speed limit ranging from 30% to 51%.
The section of Clarke Drive between Clarke Crest Drive and Woodworth Street consistently saw motorists vastly exceed the 25 mph speed limit, with about 42% of eastbound vehicles and nearly 38% of westbound vehicles recorded going at least 11 mph over the limit.
Jensen said the police department often uses traffic data to help it determine where officers are stationed for speed enforcement, but even with that prior knowledge, he was surprised by how often motorists on Clarke Drive were recorded speeding.
Psihoyos said he was shocked by the 1,138 recorded vehicles that exceeded the posted speed limit by 31 mph or more.
On a section of Cedar Cross Road near the Jack and Rosemary Gantz Athletic Practice Center, 138 westbound vehicles were recording going at least 31 mph over the 35 mph speed limit in a span of 48 hours.
On the stretch of the Northwest Arterial spanning from Central Avenue to John F. Kennedy Road, a little more than half of the vehicles traveling west drove at least 11 mph over the 50 mph speed limit.
On some roads, the level of speeding differed drastically based on which direction drivers were heading.
A portion of North Cascade Road to the east of Storybook Hill Children’s Zoo saw 40.5% of eastbound traffic exceeding the 35 mph speed limit by at least 11 mph, but only 11.2% of westbound vehicles traveled at similar speeds.
Jensen said these discrepancies often partially can be explained by the topography, curvature and condition of each road.
“The actual physical geography of the road can have a big impact,” Jensen said. “There are a number of factors that can play a part in it.”
Some other roads generally saw very low levels of speeding.
The portion of Asbury Road between Harvest View Drive to Mathew John Drive saw fewer than 5% of both eastbound and westbound drivers exceed the 35 mph speed limit by 11 mph or more.
Other typically busy roads for which the city previously collected data saw relatively low levels of speeding.
For example, a portion of University Avenue between McCormick Street an North Algona Street only saw 2.6% of westbound vehicles and 2.1% of eastbound vehicles exceeding the 30 mph speed limit by at least 11 mph.
The stretch of Kaufmann Avenue between Kane Street and Kurt Court recorded 4.7% of eastbound vehicles and 9.8% of westbound vehicles going over the 30 mph speed limit by 11 mph or more.
While city officials were surprised by how frequently drivers speed in the community, by some measures the local statistics fall under nationwide ones.
A 2020 survey by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety found that 35% of respondents reported they had exceeded the speed limit of a residential road by at least 10 mph in the past 30 days.
City Council split on speed cameras
City Council members agreed the results of the traffic data were shocking and show an ongoing safety risk in the community, but they remain split on whether use of speed cameras is the best solution for the problem.
The city’s proposed ordinance for the speed cameras would issue civil fines of $50 to $500 to vehicles detected traveling at least 11 mph over the posted speed limit, with the total fine amount determined by how much the cited vehicle exceeded the speed limit and where the violation occurred.
No fines would be issued for vehicles traveling 1 to 5 mph faster than the posted speed limit.
The proposal to use speed cameras was introduced by city staff as a way to reduce fatal crashes in the community.
Crash data from the Iowa Department of Transportation previously submitted to the City Council stated that from Jan. 1, 2022, to Feb. 2, 2023, there were 1,674 crashes in Dubuque. The DOT categorized 804 of those crashes as speed-related. However, the DOT crash database doesn’t specify how those determinations were made.
From 2011 to 2022, 25 fatal crashes occurred in the city, a little more than two per year on average.
City Council Member Danny Sprank said he believed excessive speeding in Dubuque was an issue even before the traffic data was presented last week, and he is certain speed cameras encourage drivers to slow down.
“It strengthened my support for the speed cameras,” Sprank said. “We need people to drive the posted speed limit.”
Council Member David Resnick said he remains opposed to the speed cameras, though he does feel speeding in the community should be curbed through other means.
“I think the best way to get people to slow down is to have policemen contact those citizens directly,” Resnick said. “I think we need to get more officers involved with traffic safety.”
Resnick added that he believes the speed limits of certain roads should be re-examined and potentially changed to better fit the speeds most drivers personally consider safe.
“It just feels artificially slow on some of these roads,” he said.
Council Member Laura Roussell said she remains uncertain whether speed cameras are Dubuque’s best solution, but she is certain the city must act in some way to slow drivers down.
“I think there is certainly a need for some type of measure to reduce speeding for the safety of all,” she said. “Clearly, something needs to be done.”