Reports of child abuse in Iowa returned to pre-pandemic numbers after a dip in 2020, according to officials working with such cases.
The number of child abuse assessments conducted across the state increased by more than 5,000 from 2020 to 2021, according to data from the Iowa Department of Human Services. The agency saw 35,593 such reports last year.
Dubuque County saw 998 child abuse reports in 2021, a 24% increase from reports made in 2020, according to Iowa DHS data.
In Clayton County, reports of child abuse rose 47% from 2020 to 2021, with 137 reports in the latter year. Jackson County saw 240 such reports in 2021, up 28% from the year prior. Jones County saw a 7% increase between the two years, with 255 reports made in 2021.
Delaware County saw a 17% decrease in child abuse reports from 2020 to 2021, with 115 reports last year.
Greg Bellville, executive director of Prevent Child Abuse Iowa, said 2020 was an abnormal year in the data, and report statistics since have returned to pre-pandemic levels as COVID-19 restrictions and closures decreased.
“For a good chunk of 2020, we saw about a 50% reduction in reports,” he said. “We suspect that is largely due to an increase in isolation and kids not being around mandatory reporters, such as teachers and doctors.”
He noted that 2021 child abuse report numbers were slightly above pre-pandemic levels that but the numbers were fairly similar.
“2021 is an interesting year,” Bellville said. “We still had a lot of the programs provided to people to help (with pandemic challenges). A large chunk of the population of children were lifted out of poverty due to support programs for families. It’ll be interesting to see what will happen this year as those things start to go away.”
The Dubuque Police Department reported 94 child endangerment arrests in 2021, compared to 80 such arrests in 2020. As of Tuesday, June 7, there had been 30 child endangerment arrests so far this year.
However, Lt. Ted McClimon said a majority of those arrests are not related to a child being injured as a result of an assault. Instead, child endangerment charges often come up in instances in which a child is present during a domestic assault or being driven by an impaired driver.
Five of the child endangerment arrests in Dubuque in 2020 stemmed from an alleged physical assault on a child. Four such cases occurred in 2021, and there have been three so far this year as of Tuesday.
“You don’t see a lot, thankfully, of physical abuse on a child, and that’s good,” McClimon said. “I’m sure there are more, but these are the ones we know about.”
He noted that these arrests also do not reflect cases of verbal or emotional abuse. However, officers may pick up on potential child abuse over the course of an investigation and inform a child’s school or DHS officials.
Dubuque police often work with Iowa DHS on child abuse cases, McClimon said.
“Sometimes we’ll get a call from DHS to assist with a child abuse investigation, or vice versa,” he said.
Family Advocates Inc. in Platteville, Wis., which offers support and advocacy for child abuse, received fewer referrals for abuse cases in 2020 than 2021, Executive Director Darlene Masters said. She noted that many abuse cases seen by Family Advocates are verbal abuse.
“Overall, with just the added stress (from the pandemic), cases of abuse probably increased, just no one noticed them,” she said.
Masters attributed the dip in 2020 reports to children not being around mandatory reporters as frequently. Since children are back in school and interacting with more people, the chances of abuse being noticed went back to normal, she said.
She noted that stressors such as increases in food and gas prices may continue to drive instances of child abuse this year.
“Unfortunately, kids often get the brunt of that,” Masters said. “Financial pressures are strong. … We need to do better by our kids. Kids don’t have control over their environment. Sometimes, they don’t know what normal is. It’s our responsibility to do what we can to protect those kids.”
