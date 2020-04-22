Area residents are working to celebrate Earth Day with activities and advocacy, despite restrictions put on the festivities due to the ongoing pandemic.
Gina Bell, sustainable communities coordinator for the City of Dubuque, found time between digital meetings on Tuesday to drop off an Earth Day activity to be distributed to students learning from home.
A collaboration with Project Rooted, the at-home activity will go to about 500 children who pick up free lunches through the program. It is part of a full calendar of activities put together by Sustainable Dubuque to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first Earth Day.
Unfortunately, most of the previously planned events had to be scrapped or altered as a result of the pandemic.
“It’s a little bit sad that we can’t celebrate together outside,” Bell said. “Anything that motivates people to take action is a step in the right direction.”
A full list of activities can be found online at SustainableDubuque.org.
Bell is handling these activities while still working as much as possible on the city’s climate action plan, which would — were it not for the COVID-19 pandemic — have been in the public engagement phase.
“We’re just extending our timeline, like so many other things,” she said. “Even though we are addressing the crisis of the moment, know that we are still actively trying to solve the wider crisis that is climate change.”
According to David Lyons, sustainable innovation consultant for the Greater Dubuque Development Corp., the pollution from automobile traffic is a challenge in the city’s fight against climate change.
“I can tell you that over the last decade, the city has made very good progress in reducing air pollution indicators,” he said. “One area we haven’t is in ground-level ozone (caused by automobile use). We’d had a downward trend. That seemed to have plateaued.”
AIR QUALITY IMPACTS
Reports from all over the world suggest increased air and water quality caused by the recent drop in human activity, especially travel, in the past few months.
“From what we’re seeing nationally and internationally, there should be improvement in those numbers, as well, due to the reduced human impact,” Lyons said.
Craig Czarnecki, public information specialist with the Wisconsin DNR air program, said it is too soon to tell yet what kind of impact the pandemic has had on air quality.
“Emissions from on-road mobile sources (such as cars and trucks) are a significant source of air pollution,” he wrote in an email to the Telegraph Herald. “If there are fewer vehicles on the road ... emissions of these pollutants will be reduced and this will have a beneficial impact on air quality.”
A full analysis will not be possible until after the pandemic is over.
During this lull in traffic activity, City of Dubuque leaders have been working on several projects to address long-term automobile effects on the city’s carbon footprint.
One is a partnership between Dubuque and Alliant Energy to study a link between the expanding solar portfolio of the city and the future electrification of automobiles.
“It’s a joint project to study the ability to convert solar electricity into vehicle miles traveled,” Lyons said. “You have some public and private fleets that could take advantage of that. The city’s fleet, for instance. How do we take our existing solar and planned solar expansion and couple that with storage and the electrification of vehicles?”
The Iowa Economic Development Authority and Iowa Energy Center have granted $150,000 to that project, which will cost about $256,688 total.
OTHER ORGANIZATIONS
Sustainable Dubuque is one of several organizations marking the 50th anniversary of the first Earth Day with activities and volunteering opportunities.
“Because it is virtual, I hope people still feel somewhat connected by participating. Whether that’s our program or the National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium, there are numerous organizations out there,” Bell said. “Know that lots of people are participating.”
That includes people at Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, where small groups gathered to help with the annual spring cleanup.
“We usually have large groups from schools and things come out one of two big days,” said executive director Sandi Helgerson. “But we couldn’t have that. So we have a number of areas that still need some TLC. We’re having people call the office, and Barb can get them scheduled. We put buckets and rakes out there, they do their part, then we get rid of the waste.”