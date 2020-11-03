Dubuque County's sheriff is calling for "decency" and "respect" as many people head to the polls today.
The below message from Sheriff Joe Kennedy was shared on social media this morning:
"We are aware that today is a momentous occasion in the history of our country. Given the highly-charged political climate, the Sheriff's Office would like to appeal to everyone's sense of decency and respect in whatever the outcome may be.
Everyone who has the legal right to vote today also has the right to form their own opinion regarding the candidate that best fits their values. Please respect that right.
Please understand the outcome of this election is the will of either the majority of voters, or the majority of electorates, which may not align with your values. Unfortunately, this will be the case with many people who think like you, but just like most sporting events, there will always be a winning and losing team. The importance lies in playing the game, winning with class, and losing with grace.
Above all, please help us maintain calm and order in the aftermath. We respect the right of all citizens to express their First Amendment freedoms but would appreciate it being done in a peaceful manner. Damage to property and theft are not the Dubuque County way. This type of activity only hurts our friends and neighbors and, particularly, our small business owners.
Finally, enjoy the hoopla of the day. For those who enjoy politics, today is your Super Bowl. We will be out trying to keep everyone safe and protecting your right to vote freely. Thanks for your time and stay safe."
Kennedy, a Democrat, is among the candidates on today's ballot as he runs for re-election unopposed.