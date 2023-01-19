Purchasing recycling carts and trucks, installing electric-vehicle charging stations and repairing aging bridges are among the projects that the City of Dubuque plans to seek federal grants for this year.
However, with limited local funding to support these efforts, City Council members this week argued that officials might need to prioritize which projects they want to pursue.
During a work session this week, city staff and council members discussed the pursuit of grant funding from federal legislation, including the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the federal Inflation Reduction Act. Together, they will provide nearly $1.6 trillion in funding for infrastructure, clean energy and climate-based projects.
“These are grants that will be rolled out up to 2029,” said Teri Goodmann, director of strategic partnerships for the City of Dubuque. “There will be grant opportunities that we will be pursuing for the next decade.”
City staff have worked since 2021 to submit applications to new grant programs created by the federal spending bills. The city already landed a $2.3 million grant for designing a 14th Street railroad overpass, roundabouts along 16th Street and Elm Street and a shared-use path to Kerper Boulevard.
As part of those efforts, City Council members in February voted to spend $75,000 to hire Sustainable Strategies DC for 12 months to assist city staff with future grant application efforts.
Andrew Seth, president of Sustainable Strategies DC, told City Council members this week that the city has applied for grants to develop a traffic reduction plan and to gain technical assistance from U.S. Department of Transportation staff, who would help the city apply for future DOT grants.
Additionally, Seth said his firm and the city already outlined which grants they will apply for in 2023.
“This is an enormous opportunity to invest dollars that have not existed for quite a long time,” Seth said. “Most of this funding is from brand-new programs.”
In the summer, the city will seek funding for bridge repairs and to eliminate dangerous at-grade railroad crossings.
Chandra Ravada is the transportation director for East Central Intergovernmental Association, which also is providing grant application assistance to the city. He said bridges in Dubuque are currently safe, but if grant funding is secured, repairs would be made before the structures reach a deteriorated state.
“They would look to identify what bridges would need to be repaired the soonest,” he said. “They are safe now, but eventually, we will need to fix them.”
Ravada added that a study is underway by ECIA examining the railroad crossings in Dubuque County and identifying ways that they can be made more safe. The results will guide any future grant-funded improvements to the crossings.
In the fall, the city will apply for a grant to further build upon its STREETS program, an integrated traffic signal system the city is developing to improve traffic flow.
In the winter, the city will apply for funding to purchase electric-vehicle charging stations and to cover the purchase of tipper trash carts and new garbage collection trucks to transition to automated trash collection. City officials already outlined plans to spend $1 million over a three-year period to purchase 15,000 carts.
Seth said the city also is exploring applying for additional grant programs, pointing to the Inflation Reduction Act, which will provide funding for clean energy projects tied to benefiting low-income and minority residents.
Goodmann said the federal government has not released details yet for many of these programs. However, she added that the city must do what it can to remain competitive in the grant application process, including identifying specific projects and budgeting for grant match funding.
However, City Council Member Danny Sprank said that, even with grant funding potentially lessening the costs of projects, the city likely cannot financially support all of the projects being discussed.
“I think some of the projects may be left on the cutting-room floor,” he said. “We can’t do it all.”
Council Member Laura Roussell said the city will need to balance what projects it pursues through its goal-setting process.
“Those priorities are what will guide our decisions,” she said.
