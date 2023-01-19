Purchasing recycling carts and trucks, installing electric-vehicle charging stations and repairing aging bridges are among the projects that the City of Dubuque plans to seek federal grants for this year.

However, with limited local funding to support these efforts, City Council members this week argued that officials might need to prioritize which projects they want to pursue.

