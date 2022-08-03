BELLEVUE, Iowa — The City of Bellevue soon will launch a community bike rental program, with plans to expand the initiative as funding and resources permit.
City Council members this week heard an update on the program, which likely will begin operations in the next few weeks.
City Administrator Abbey Skrivseth said after the meeting that, for several years, the city has hoped to offer bike rentals. Funding from the Dream Bellevue Endowment Fund recently made the idea possible.
“We have had people ask about (a bike rental program), as they’re very popular in bigger cities,” she said. “With our increase in campgrounds in the area, (where) not everyone always brings their bikes, this will help spur some of that foot traffic.”
The city will offer six bikes at a rack outside the newly renovated Button Factory building, located at 305 S. Riverview St. Residents or visitors who wish to use the bikes will download a smartphone app, enter credit card information for payment and scan a QR code on the bike to unlock it.
Rental fees for the bikes will begin at $1 for the first 30 minutes, with each additional hour costing $2. Skrivseth said the fees will help the city cover the cost of annual software fees for the program, as well as any necessary bicycle maintenance.
“It’s not going to be a very big revenue generator, but it’s like a park in town,” she said. “You don’t make a lot of money, but it will be an attraction that tourists and citizens can use.”
The program will operate from spring through fall. Skrivseth said the city eventually hopes to add another bike rack and additional bikes to the program.
The city purchased four adult and two children’s bikes for the program from local business Backwaters Bicycle Shop. Skrivseth said the total cost of launching the program, which also included software, locks, bike racks and signage, was just over $7,000.
Mark Rogge, owner of Backwaters Bicycle Shop, said customers have urged him to offer bicycle rentals for years, but the cost of renters’ insurance always made the idea cost-prohibitive.
He said the city’s program will be “a wonderful thing” for both visitors and residents.
“The need is there, and there’s a demand for it. Especially since this big multimillion dollar investment along the river, Off Shore Resort, has been built, there’s been a serious increase in people interested in cycling,” Rogge said. “ … It will be an asset to the community, even for people that live here and want to get bikes for their visitors. It’s a win-win situation.”
