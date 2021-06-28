VILLAGE OF WOODFORD, Wis. — Authorities say a 7-year-old girl drowned Saturday night in Lafayette County.
The girl was swept under the water by the current of the Pecatonica River around 8:45 p.m. Saturday just west of the Village of Woodford, according to a press release from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.
The release states that the girl and two other young children, all from the Woodford area, had entered the river near the boat landing just north of a bridge on Lafayette County M. The other two children were unable to reach the girl as she slipped under the water.
Members of the Southwest Wisconsin Regional Technical Rescue Team located and recovered the girl’s body at approximately 2 a.m. Sunday.
The release does not identify the girl.
Authorities are investigating the incident.