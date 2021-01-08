A platinum-selling rock band will return to Dubuque in March.
Firehouse will headline a show on Saturday, March 20, at Five Flags Center, the facility announced Thursday.
Electric Shock and Johnny Trash also will perform during the concert.
Firehouse’s singles include “Love of a Lifetime,” “When I Look Into Your Eyes” and “I Live My Life for You.” Firehouse previously appeared at Five Flags in 1992 but has performed at other Dubuque venues multiple times since as well.
Tickets are available beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8, at the Five Flags box office and online at FiveFlagsCenter.com.