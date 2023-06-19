Paul and Helene Hill quietly celebrated their golden anniversary in April, but they’ll be hosting a big celebration the weekend before the Fourth of July at their home in Key West to commemorate their long marriage, where there is sure to be some reminiscing about their five decades together.
Those memories may very well include talk of their early married life in a tiny trailer behind Center Grove Church in Dubuque.
The Hills have come a long way since those days, mainly due to their hard work in building a real estate portfolio that once included several apartment buildings and single-family homes.
“I think we were up to 77 properties at one point,” said Paul, now 74.
The Hills now enjoy their retirement on 12 wooded acres in a home they bought and renovated about 20 years ago.
“The house wasn’t in the best shape,” said Paul. “We remodeled everything inside and out.”
The couple’s legacy began much more humbly, when they both worked for Trausch Bakery (now Bimbo Bakery) in Dubuque. Paul, originally from southwest Wisconsin, was a machine operator, and the then-Helene Burbach, who grew up on a farm just outside of Dubuque, worked in the office taking care of the time cards.
Helene, now 73, was walking up Dodge Street with a friend one day when Paul and another co-worker stopped and offered them a ride.
“I knew them from the bakery,” she said. “I didn’t know their names. I actually first introduced my friend Julie to Paul as ‘Tom.’ You know, they were all tall blonde guys, and I didn’t really have a lot of interaction with them.”
Soon Paul was leaving notes on Helene’s car, and the couple went on their first date to a dance hall in Platteville, Wis.
“I didn’t really know if I’d go out with him again,” Helene said. “But then I found out he had a Corvette. And I’d never had a ride in a Corvette.”
So Paul took Helene for a ride in his Corvette. He decided to show her how fast it could go, and got ticketed for speeding. Paul followed that up by showing Helene his brother’s Harley-Davidson motorcycle and taking her for a ride on it.
“And that was that,” Helene said. “I guess I was hooked.”
Paul gave Helene a ring during the Christmas holidays in 1972, but the couple didn’t immediately make plans to get married.
“Neither one of us was working then,” Helene said. “We really didn’t want to plan anything.”
It was an historic snowstorm in the spring of 1973 that changed everything.
“We hadn’t seen each other for a few days, and Paul walked a couple of miles to our farm in the snow (to see me),” she said. “We decided we didn’t want to be apart after that.”
The couple was married by an Asbury, Iowa, justice of the peace on April 23, 1973, with Paul’s brother and Helene’s sister as witnesses. A few years later, their union was blessed at St. Columbkille’s Catholic Church.
They moved from the little trailer to a house in Hazel Green, where daughter Julie Templen was born on Paul and Helene’s first wedding anniversary. Three more children followed before the family moved back across the river to Dubuque: Jackie Hill Krier, Jessie O’Neil and Joe. They also have nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Jackie remembers a childhood filled with lots of visits to construction sites.
“That’s kind of been their thing all along,” she said. “We were all exposed to flipping and remodeling from a very early age. I can remember being very small and playing with a hammer and nails at a construction site.”
Helene stayed home with the kids and helped manage the couple’s properties. Shortly after their youngest child started school, Helene went to work at Cottingham & Butler.
“I started out delivering calendars,” she said. “I always teased John Butler that I was their original calendar girl. Then I started doing general office work in the benefits service department.”
Helene worked for almost 25 years at C&B, retiring as director of benefits services. She continued to work beside Paul in managing their rentals and renovating the homes they acquired.
“They’ve always had a partnership,” Jackie said. “Neither of them ruled the roost. They treated each other with respect, and they each had their say.”
Family is important to the Hills, and they’ve made the 60-acre tree farm they own near Baldwin, Iowa, a family gathering place for hunting, fishing and camaraderie. Along with the hardwood trees on the property, son Joe recently planted 100 Christmas trees and is building a cabin. The property also has an orchard with cherry, apple, pear and peach trees.
“It’s good hunting ground,” Paul said. “We go bowhunting, and it’s a great place for recreation.”
Jackie said her parents have passed on their strong work ethic to their children, along with a flair for creativity.
“We’re all really hard workers, and that comes from them,” she said. “My mom says (the creative gene) doesn’t come from her, but she is a very creative writer and poet. My dad loves to work with his hands.”
Jackie said her parents also taught her and her siblings to be independent.
“I bought my first house before I graduated from college,” she said. “I spent six weeks renovating it, then moved in. We were encouraged to be independent and do things on our own. We’re definitely a fixer-upper kind of family.”
Helene said it has been her and her husband’s ability to speak thoughtfully that has been a key to their success both in their marriage and in business.
“All couples have arguments and disagreements,” she said. “But we never said anything hurtful. And I’m the elephant that never forgets. Because once you say something hurtful, you can’t take it back.”
Paul nodded.
“Patience,” he said. “Lots of patience.”
That patience has led to Paul being able to hunt in his own backyard, and Helene being able to indulge in her love of nature and the outdoors, particularly birdwatching.
“I think they have both made sacrifices through the years,” Jackie said. “But they’ve worked hard and created their perfect little paradise.”