A Dubuque woman has been sentenced to two years of probation for stealing and using a credit card from an assisted-living facility resident.

Tiffany D. Banks, 35, recently was given the sentence in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of unauthorized use of a credit card. As part of a plea deal, two additional counts of unauthorized use of a credit card were dismissed, as well as one count of dependent adult abuse.

