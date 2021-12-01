Authorities on Tuesday released details of a crash on Saturday that injured a Dubuque Fire Department ambulance driver.
Austin E. Kutz, 22, of Galena, Ill., was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for evaluation, according to Dubuque police.
“On Saturday morning, the fire department responded with multiple units to a multiple-vehicle crash on the Wisconsin bridge,” Fire Chief Rick Steines said. “During the response, upon entering the elevated approach to the bridge, one of our ambulances slid on the ice-covered roadway, and it struck the rear of a milk truck that was stopped among traffic due to the original crash.”
According to a police report, Kutz and his partner entered the highway traveling north from 11th Street. As soon as the ambulance entered the highway, it lost traction and slid into the rear of a truck operated by Richard L. Loeffelholz, 67, of Platteville, Wis.
Kutz was treated and released at the hospital, Steines said.
“Due to the icy conditions, police issued no citations, and the city is following up with repairs,” Steines said.
The police report estimated $25,000 worth of damage done to the ambulance and $10,000 to the truck.
“I believe it will be several weeks before repairs can be completed (on the ambulance),” Steines said.