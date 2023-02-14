BELLEVUE, Iowa — An area resident will spend the next year drumming up buzz for honeybees and insect pollination after receiving a top title in the beekeeping world.
Allison Hager, 22, of Bellevue, was named the 2023 American Honey Princess at the recent American Beekeeping Federation Conference and Tradeshow. She will spend the next year promoting the honey industry in schools, farmers markets and festivals nationwide.
“I’m looking forward to reaching as many people as I can this year,” Hager said. “I love honeybees, and I love talking to people about honeybees, especially those who don’t know much about it but want to learn more.”
Hager has been beekeeping since she was 13 after learning of a state program that helps cover start-up costs. She said she was interested in the environmental benefits of beekeeping and learning the skills that go into maintaining a successful hive.
She is currently a senior at Iowa State University studying business management, but she still tends to several hives in the Bellevue area in collaboration with a local beekeeper. After she graduates in May, she hopes to grow her hives even more.
American Honey Bee Program Chairperson Anna Kettlewell said it was Hager’s breadth of experience and passion that made her well suited for the national title. Prior to being selected as the American Honey Princess, Hager served as the 2022 Iowa Honey Queen.
“Allison has a tremendous knowledge of the beekeeping industry,” Kettlewell said. “She seemed very excited about the work, which is something that we love to see, and she just expressed a lot of professionalism, which is also something that we were looking for.”
Local beekeeper Kevin Brunning said he believes Hager will be well suited for the position after seeing how she performed as the state Honey Queen, adding that she did particularly well with public speaking. He has been mentoring Hager for about a year.
“She always asks a lot of questions about the bees, and she always seems very interested,” Brunning said. “... It’s been kind of a fun road for me to see her continue to grow and learn more about (beekeeping).”
Hager said she thinks people tend to underestimate the importance of honeybees. She used U.S. Department of Agriculture data to highlight that honeybees pollinate about 80% of all flowering plants, including more than 130 types of fruits and vegetables. She noted that the insects are vital for the pollination of forage plants such as alfalfa and clover that feed livestock, too, meaning honeybees have an impact on human food consumption in more ways than one.
It’s those facts and more that she looks forward to sharing in the year ahead in her new role.
“Without bees, we’d pretty much be eating fish and corn,” Hager said. “My goal this year is to explain the importance of beekeeping and just kind of give people more knowledge to embrace that as a job or hobby.”
