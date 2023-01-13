Dubuque officials hope to replace every city-owned vehicle with an electric-powered alternative by 2045.
That goal is part of the electrification rationale and implementation guidelines recently approved by Dubuque City Council members. The guidelines lay out how the city will approach replacing its vehicles in the future, with a priority placed on purchasing electric ones.
Under the new guidelines, the city will aim to replace 16% of its vehicles — including city-owned cars, SUVs, pick-up trucks, vans, transit buses and short haul trucks — with electric ones by 2025. By 2032, city officials plan to have nearly half of their fleet comprised of electric vehicles.
While swapping out the city’s 244 vehicles with electric alternatives in less than 25 years poses a costly challenge for the city, Dubuque Sustainable Community Coordinator Gina Bell said it is feasible.
“This goal seemed realistic as cars were expected to age out of our fleet,” she said. “This is a really good way for us to set the example and start moving toward that goal.”
The new guidelines align with the city’s plan to reduce the community’s carbon emissions by 50% by 2030, compared to 2003 emissions levels.
The city’s most recent estimates show that emissions created by on-road vehicle travel in the community barely have decreased, from 169,881 metric tons of carbon dioxide in 2003 to 167,132 metric tons in 2018.
The city’s current fleet does not include any electric vehicles. Last year, city staff applied for a $3.4 million federal grant to purchase three electric buses. Though the grant was not approved, city officials still plan to spend up to $1 million to purchase one new electric bus, though it is not expected to hit the streets until spring 2024.
Bell said the new guidance doesn’t supersede the discretion of department heads who may want to replace city vehicles with a gas-powered option. However, it does impact the city policy that requires departments to prioritize electric vehicles for fleet replacement when a suitable alternative exists and its life-cycle cost is within 10% of comparable gas-powered vehicles.
Under the new guidance, the city must factor in the “cost of carbon” when deciding on a vehicle replacement. Bell said the cost of carbon will increase the estimated cost of a vehicle by $30 for every metric ton of carbon that vehicle is expected to produce in its lifetime to represent the environmental costs of the purchase.
In an example submitted to City Council, a gasoline-powered 2022 Ford Escape was estimated to have a life-cycle cost of carbon totaling $1,735, raising its estimated cost from $50,493 to $52,228, while the electric version of the same model had a life-cycle cost of carbon totaling $465, increasing its total estimated cost to about $51,000.
However, the estimate for the electric model also included the anticipated cost of required charging infrastructure, which further increased its estimated cost to $55,143, which still is within 10% of gas-powered vehicle’s cost.
Mayor Brad Cavanagh said the new guidelines will help the city meet its goals of converting the city fleet from gas-powered to electric vehicles, but he stressed that the goals established in the new guidance for fully converting the fleet could be subject to change.
“I do think (the goals) are reasonable, and I do think those goals could shift depending on the technology,” Cavanagh said. “We are going to move toward electrification. It may take us a bit longer than it will take other communities because of our topography and cold weather.”
Council Member Susan Farber said including the “cost of carbon” will help the city better understand the full cost and benefit of switching to electric vehicles.
“It’s important over time to fund and move forward with electric vehicles,” she said. “I think it’s a great rationale.”
