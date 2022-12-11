GALENA, Ill. — As Galena River Wine & Cheese owner Julie Taylor sat in her store window on Saturday, she couldn’t help but feel like she was living in a movie.
Her store was one of several participating in Galena’s annual Living Windows event, where downtown businesses put on various live displays in their storefronts for hundreds of smiling passersby.
For Taylor’s part, she got to sit in the window with her friend Ashley, sipping wine from the store and waving at the crowds all night long. A sign between the two of them read “The Christmas tree isn’t the only thing getting lit this year.”
“It’s just all about making people laugh and making them smile,” she said. “... This town will really put a Hallmark movie to shame with how everyone gets involved with something like this.”
In total, 34 downtown storefronts took part in the event. Smiling crowds flowed up and down the sidewalks, stopping to smile or wave at the performers or take photos with friends and family.
Living Windows coordinator and Scent Workshop owner Brianne Van Hemert said the event was meant to give community members something to do on a cold, misty day, as well as draw in outside visitors to patronize local businesses.
The event coincided with the annual “Night of the Luminaria,” where over 5,000 candlelit luminaria lined the streets, steps and sidewalks of downtown Galena.
“It just gets people downtown after hours, and for the community, it kind of highlights the holidays,” Van Hemert said.
Scent Workshop’s display included blue heeler-Australian shepherd mix puppies that jumped around and played with their siblings in front of a Christmas-themed backdrop. Dozens of people crowded around the window to ooh and aah, and a line quickly formed inside for a chance to snuggle the pups.
“They sure are darn cute,” said Jim Wiesner, of Janesville, Wis., who attended the event with his wife, Diana.
Diana Wiesner said the couple came to Galena to have a “movie-style” day to remember, adding that the event added a little brightness to the otherwise gray day.
Other displays included Oompa Loompas from “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” two grown men dressed as Elsa and Anna from “Frozen” and a bagpipes-playing Santa Claus. There were also several musical displays with bands singing various Christmas classics.
Kim Richter, of Tyler, Texas, said she had never seen anything like the Living Windows event before. She was in town to visit her sister, who recently bought a home in the area, and said she was impressed with all the town had to offer.
“It’s unique, so it makes the whole place seem special,” she said. “It’s something where I already want to come back and bring my daughter.”
