CUBA CITY, Wis. -- Police said a Platteville man faces a fifth operating-while-intoxicated charge after he led officers on a chase Sunday night near Cuba City.
Brian V. Olson, 35, was arrested on charges of fleeing/eluding an officer, operating after revocation and a fifth OWI charge, according to a press release issued today by the Cuba City Police Department. He also was cited with failure to stop at a stop sign and operating without headlights.
The release states that an officer attempted to pull over a vehicle on Wisconsin 80 at about 11:15 p.m. Sunday after observing an equipment violation. The vehicle sped off, prompting a brief chase.
The officer decided to end the pursuit but continued searching the area for the vehicle, the release stated. The officer later spotted the vehicle back in Cuba City, was able to complete the traffic stop and arrested Olson.