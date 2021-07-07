PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Four candidates hope to fill a seat on the Platteville Common Council, which opened in May after the previous officeholder announced her immediate resignation.
Dennis Cooley, Clyde Holverson, Lynne Parrott and Akshay Sukhwal submitted letters of interest by the Friday deadline, and the candidates will meet with council members for interviews.
The in-person proceedings are open to the public and will occur from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, in the council chambers at City Hall, 75 N. Bonson St.
The council seat was vacated in May when Robin Cline announced her resignation, citing health and familial obligations as factors in her decision. The term expires in April.
The council intends to appoint a replacement on July 27.