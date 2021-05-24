Authorities say a man allegedly threatened people with a handgun outside a Dubuque motel Saturday night. He was later apprehended while in possession of methamphetamine and baggies of cocaine.
Tanner J. Ervolino, 27, of Peosta, Iowa, was arrested at 10:36 p.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of Broadway Street on charges of assault while displaying a weapon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, felon in possession of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.
Court documents state that police responded at 9:36 p.m. Saturday to Best Western Plus Dubuque Hotel & Conference Center for a report of an individual pointing a handgun at people.
Ervolino began a disturbance in the parking lot, and cellphone video taken by a witness showed Ervolino “holding a silver-and-black handgun in his right hand while standing next to his vehicle,” documents state.
During the video, “Ervolino pulls the slide back on the gun to load a round into the chamber, at which time the sound was consistent with that of a real firearm,” documents state.
Ervolino eventually took the magazine and a round out of his loaded handgun, placed everything in his vehicle and drove away.
Authorities later stopped and detained Ervolino in the 2500 block of Broadway Street. Authorities were granted a search warrant and discovered 1.8 grams of methamphetamine and baggies containing 21.6 grams of cocaine. No gun was located.