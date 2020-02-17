A Dubuque-based nonprofit will hold five-week summer education programs in Dubuque and Dyersville.
Registration now is open for St. Mark Youth Enrichment’s Heroes Summer Academy program. To register or to learn more, visit StMarkYouthEnrichment.org.
The cost for the program is $375 per participant. Limited scholarships are available for families in need.
The theme of the summer program is “Imagine Your Story,” which aligns with National Collaborative Summer Library Programs. The program begins June 29 through July 31.
“The program will be heavily focused on literacy and will also have components of weekly themes, physical literacy, snacks and enrichment activities,” according to a press release. “Guest speakers and readers, as well as field trips, will add to this program, engaging and helping students to learn while having fun. Certified teachers and staff are hired to work with the students, and St. Mark along with the schools will be doing assessments and evaluations to measure the success of the program.”
More than 175 children participated in the St. Mark Heroes Summer Academy in 2019. According to a press release, 91% of participants increased their literacy skills and 90% demonstrated strengths in social-emotional skills.
“This program brought smiles and joy to our kids and all of us at St. Mark,” St. Mark Executive Director Dawn Cogan said in a press release. “Together we engaged in days filled with fun, learning, friendship and adventure.”