Narcotic-detecting dogs were a topic of discussion among Edgewood-Colesburg Community School District officials and board members during their recent meeting.
Junior/Senior High School Principal Dawn Voss was not in favor of the idea. She said there have not been any problems involving narcotics being brought into the school, but that school officials have dealt with tobacco and vaping issues.
District Superintendent Rob Busch clarified that the canine would not be a common presence in the building but only would come through the school once or twice each year. He said many districts in the area use the dogs.
After discussion, school board members agreed to give Busch their authorization to “have the tool in his toolbox,” but Board President Robert Schilling also would have to approve implementing the use of the narcotic-detecting dog.
The motion stated, “I move that the superintendent of schools is authorized, as part of an overall effort to maintain safe schools, to engage the use as approved with board president and administration approval of narcotic-detection dogs as part of Board Policy 502.8 to alert staff to the presence of substances prohibited by law or board policy. I further move the superintendent notify students and parents of the board’s approval of the use of narcotic detection dogs.”