LANCASTER, Wis. — The future of a large child care center in Lancaster remains uncertain, with day care leadership attempting to bargain for more time as they continue to fundraise for a new location.
Maple Street Kids Daycare is licensed to serve up to 74 kids in a building owned by Lancaster Community School District on Maple Street. The building is old and needs several repairs, and the district plans to decommission it once the day care’s lease ends in June.
The day care plans to build a new location at the former Schacht Field, although fundraising for the $1.9 million project is still in its early stages. That pushed day care board President Gary Whittaker to ask the Lancaster Community School Board at its recent meeting for more time in the Maple Street location.
“We went to the school board to see if they would let us stay in the building longer, so we can continue to work to secure our funding,” Whittaker said. “They asked a couple questions, but I didn’t really get any direct feedback from them.”
School Board President Mike Steffel said the meeting marked the first time that school board members heard a request for that much additional time — through the spring of 2024 or spring of 2025 — and that members would need time to discuss the idea.
The concern with keeping the building open is the potential for costly repairs or maintenance the district could avoid by decommissioning the structure. The district previously used the building for administrative offices but no longer needs the space.
“It’ll probably have to go to the building and grounds committee to talk about what is being asked of us and what our choices are,” Steffel said. “Day care is obviously important in the community, but our taxpayers also expect us to be fiscally responsible.”
The uncertainty around Maple Street is one part of a larger community conversation about child care in the area that has grown in volume and velocity since Mayor Stuart Harper pulled several stakeholders together in November to discuss the issue.
Since then, Harper said, the city has worked with Maple Street and other child care providers in the area to look at options available locally for the creation or expansion of child care. That effort has included sending out a community survey, reaching out to local business leaders to assess employee needs and assisting providers with grant applications.
Whittaker said he wasn’t sure what Maple Street would do without extra time at the current location. The project has received a $400,000 matching donation from a local family, but the day care needs more time to raise the remainder of the necessary funding.
“I really don’t have an answer to that right now (for next steps),” he said. “We’ve explored every option we have at this point, so we’re just waiting now to hear back from the school board.”
