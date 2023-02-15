LANCASTER, Wis. — The future of a large child care center in Lancaster remains uncertain, with day care leadership attempting to bargain for more time as they continue to fundraise for a new location.

Maple Street Kids Daycare is licensed to serve up to 74 kids in a building owned by Lancaster Community School District on Maple Street. The building is old and needs several repairs, and the district plans to decommission it once the day care’s lease ends in June.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.