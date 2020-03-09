PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A couple who police said were arrested in Grant County with more than 8 pounds of marijuana and “large quantities of marijuana wax and marijuana edible-type products” recently were sentenced to one week each in jail.
Eric P. Kuehn, 28, and his wife, Alexandria M. Kuehn, 28, both of Milwaukee, originally were charged in Grant County Circuit Court with possession of THC with intent to deliver, with a modifier that they were a party to a crime.
But both recently pleaded no contest to a reduced charge of misdemeanor possession of THC, as a party to a crime, and each was sentenced to seven days in jail.
Court documents state that a Grant County Sheriff’s Department deputy pulled over a vehicle driven by Eric Kuehn at about 11:30 p.m. July 16 after clocking it at 94 mph on U.S. 151 near Platteville.
The deputy could smell “a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle” while speaking to its occupants.
An ensuing search of the vehicle found nearly 30 containers and products that included marijuana, marijuana wax and marijuana edibles, documents state. The deputy reported that the Kuehns said they purchased the items in Colorado. Eric Kuehn reported that the marijuana was for personal use, but that the other items were hemp products and that he has a hemp business.