The story about Deere and UAW bracing for the strike’s continuation and impacts despite continued talks was the most-read story on TelegraphHerald.com this past week.

Below are the 10 most-read stories on the website from Nov. 8 through Sunday.

1.) Despite continued talks, Deere, UAW bracing for strike’s continuation, impacts

2.) Biz Buzz Monday: Cuba City eatery begins new chapter

3.) COVID-19 cases trigger mask requirement at Dubuque school

4.) Jones County fair announces country star duo as co-headliners

5.) Galena to discontinue outdoor dining in 2022

6.) Family, colleagues remember Dubuque man’s ambition, kindness

7.) Dubuque-based company to expand footprint, acquire 8 Deere stores

8.) Deere, union members face unclear path 3 weeks into strike

9.) Biz Buzz: Dancewear company opens in Asbury; brewery eyes spring opening; local pub changes hands

10.) Dubuque County COVID-19 case average continues to climb, now highest in 1 year

