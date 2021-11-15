Sorry, an error occurred.
The story about Deere and UAW bracing for the strike’s continuation and impacts despite continued talks was the most-read story on TelegraphHerald.com this past week.
Below are the 10 most-read stories on the website from Nov. 8 through Sunday.
1.) Despite continued talks, Deere, UAW bracing for strike’s continuation, impacts
2.) Biz Buzz Monday: Cuba City eatery begins new chapter
3.) COVID-19 cases trigger mask requirement at Dubuque school
4.) Jones County fair announces country star duo as co-headliners
5.) Galena to discontinue outdoor dining in 2022
6.) Family, colleagues remember Dubuque man’s ambition, kindness
7.) Dubuque-based company to expand footprint, acquire 8 Deere stores
8.) Deere, union members face unclear path 3 weeks into strike
9.) Biz Buzz: Dancewear company opens in Asbury; brewery eyes spring opening; local pub changes hands
10.) Dubuque County COVID-19 case average continues to climb, now highest in 1 year
