A Telegraph Herald review of a Dubuquer’s novel 70 years ago suggested the tale could be adapted successfully into a play.
The review might have added “and movie” and been correct on both counts.
Richard Bissell was a Dubuque author whose 1953 novel “7½ Cents” was adapted into the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical “The Pajama Game” in 1954 and a 1957 film adaptation starring Doris Day.
Born in Dubuque in 1913, Bissell attended a prep school in New Hampshire and graduated from Harvard University.
Bissell based “7½ Cents” on his experiences working for his family’s H.B. Glover Co. factory on Iowa Street. Bissell worked in management there until 1953, the year he published the book. The factory was demolished in the late 1960s as part of urban renewal.
Here is how the TH reviewed “7½ Cents” in its May 21, 1953, edition.
BISSELL’S NEW NOVEL ‘IS DUBUQUE ALL RIGHT’
For a wise-cracking, fast-moving little novel with the breath of reality in it, a reader could do far worse these days than “7½ Cents.”
Richard P. Bissell’s third book was published Thursday by Atlantic, Little, Brown and Co. The Book-of-the-Month has chosen it for the June selection.
Beyond the pull of an entertaining novel by a local author, “7½ Cents” ought to find a big audience in Dubuque.
Bissell’s river boatmen used to stop off here in “A Stretch on the River,” but this whole book is set right in Dubuque with the city as a sort of antagonist.
Bissell calls it Junction City, but it’s Dubuque all right — except for changing a few place names he never tries to disguise the fact. The feel of the town is there in the steamy corn weather and the raw winds from the river, bleak rooftops in the flats and drawing rooms on the bluff, dusty paper roses in a bar and French-fried flavored nightclubs across the river.
Seen through the eyes of the hero, Sidney Sorokin, longing for Randolph Street and the Lake Michigan breezes, Junction City is narrow, dull and provincial.
But Junction City, and especially the Sleep-Tite pajama factory, is full of wonderful people. Sidney and his creator make fun of them, but it is a warm, likeable satire that covers everybody from the secretary, Mabel, to the most far-flung salesman.
Matching local citizens against characters in the book might well become a popular parlor game. Bissell assures us they are composites of actual persons, but even the parts are sure to be labeled.
Sorokin’s job, managing the Sleep-Tite factory, is cut out for him. He fumes at his arch-conservative boss, wrestles with 200 obsolete machines, tries to keep the temperamental operators happy, and pretty soon he is trapped between a union that wants 7-1/2 cents an hour more and a management that doesn’t want to grant the raise.
What makes it hardest for Sidney is that he has fallen for a redheaded machine operator and that she is the ringleader of a slowdown that has everybody worried.
About nine-tenths of the book is conversation. The dialogue is good. It has rhythm and punch and it moves along. Sections of it could be dramatized with hardly any revision.
