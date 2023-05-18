19570816BissellPajamaGameMarquee.jpg
Richard Bissell, whose satire on life in a pajama factory with union problems blossomed into one of Broadway’s biggest and most successful stage musicals, “Pajama Game,” stands before the marquee of Dubuque’s Grand Theater, site of the Midwest premiere of the movie version of his book, “7½ Cents.” The Telegraph Herald reviewed his novel 70 years ago.

 Telegraph Herald

A Telegraph Herald review of a Dubuquer’s novel 70 years ago suggested the tale could be adapted successfully into a play.

The review might have added “and movie” and been correct on both counts.

