SCALES MOUND, Ill. — One person was injured when a vehicle crashed into a fence Tuesday in Jo Daviess County.
Joshua S. Montgomery, 46, of Galena, was taken by ambulance to Midwest Medical Center in Galena for treatment, according to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 4:35 p.m. Tuesday on Stagecoach Trail near Miller Ridge Road in rural Scales Mound. A press release states that Montgomery was driving when his vehicle left the roadway and hit a fence.
The crash remains under investigation.