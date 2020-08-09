The first time Robin MacFarlane walked through Flora Park in Dubuque with a dog by her side, it was a special moment.
“I felt emotional, to be honest,” said MacFarlane, owner of local dog training business That’s My Dog and a member of the city’s Pet-Friendly Community committee.
She continued, “It’s such a big deal to be able to enjoy a park like anyone else with my furry friends, and to not be able to do that was hurtful, because I know that when I go to the park with a dog, I’ll be responsible and respectful.”
A month after the City of Dubuque’s expanded pets-in-parks ordinance took effect, it seems most pet owners are following MacFarlane’s conscientious example.
Under the ordinance, leashed dogs and cats are allowed in most parks, trails and city-owned public spaces. There are several exceptions, including Eagle Point and Murphy parks and the Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens.
As of Aug. 4, Animal Control had not issued any citations related to the ordinance, according to Dubuque Public Information Officer Randy Gehl.
The city’s Park Patrol, a seasonal employee force patrolling the parks in the evenings, also has issued no citations, said Park Division Manager Steve Fehsal.
Fehsal said the Park Division has received “minimal” complaints regarding the ordinance, mostly concerning pets off leashes, but none resulting in citations.
“For the most part, it’s been positive so far,” Fehsal said. “Now, it’s only been a month, so we’ll just keep an eye on it, but for now, things have been somewhat minimal. We’ll just see how we progress through the rest of the year.”
The city recently partnered with MacFarlane to promote an educational campaign called Be A.W.A.R.E., which uses a five-step acronym to teach pet owners and those who don’t own pets how to share public areas. The letters stand for Alert, Walk, Admire, Responsible and Educate.
Tips include admiring pets from a distance, being attentive to pets’ behavior, walking away from potential problems and never forcing pets to interact. More information is available at www.awarepetowner.com/.
“If I can get people to understand that acronym, that’s going to go a long way toward having a good community where we can get along with kindness and responsibility, whether we’re pet owners or non pet owners,” MacFarlane said.
In addition to informational flyers, she has designed Be AWARE signage to be placed in the parks near pet waste disposal stations. However, revenue shortfalls caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have prohibited both the signs and the stations from being installed at this time.
Earlier this summer, city staff did replace “no pets allowed” signs in parks with ones reminding pet owners to keep pets leashed and pick up after them.
“When you are in a highly visible area, which a lot of our city parks are … there’s a lot of public pressure, and I think people are probably more inclined to pick up (after their pet),” MacFarlane said. “I’m hoping that peer pressure will play a part in people doing the right thing.”