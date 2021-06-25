WINGVILLE, Wis. — One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Grant County this week, authorities said.
Layna J. Omeara, 16, of Platteville, Wis., was taken by private vehicle to Southwest Health in Platteville for treatment, according to a press release from the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred shortly before 11 a.m. Monday on Bethel Road at its intersection with Ebenezer Road in Wingville Township.
The release states that John F. Weigel, 66, of Montfort, Wis., was driving east on Ebenezer Road when he failed to stop at a stop sign and hit Omeara’s vehicle as she was driving north on Bethel Road.
Weigel was cited with failure to yield right of way.