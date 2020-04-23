FARLEY, Iowa — Western Dubuque Community School Board members this week approved paying hourly employees through April 30.
After that time, they will meet again to decide whether to continue payments through the rest of the school year.
“We (are) just taking it bit by bit,” said board President Jessica Pape. “That was our plan early on. That is the one way we can continue to support our staff.”
During a special meeting this week, school board members approved continuing to pay hourly employees such as bus drivers and teacher associates during the extended shutdown in relation to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Board members previously had voted to pay such employees through April 12, but the revision was made after Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered that all school buildings remain shuttered through the end of the academic year.