PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Tickets are now available for the annual Southwest Music Festival in Platteville.
The festival will take place 11 a.m. to midnight July 15 on Platteville’s Second Street. There will be two stages and four bands to mark the event.
Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the gate, and they allow entry to all four shows and related festivities.
Tickets can be bought in advance at the Platteville Regional Chamber office or ordered online at bit.ly/3ADebCL.
Advance tickets bought online will not be mailed and instead can be picked up day-of at the “will call” table at Gate 1 with proof of purchase.
