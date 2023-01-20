Friday, New Wine Park, 15971 New Wine Park Lane, New Vienna, Iowa
5:30 to 7:30 p.m. A 1-mile loop of trail will be illuminated for self-led hikes through the winter forest. Visitors can stop by the bonfire before or after their hikes. Registration is required in advance due to limited parking. Admission: Free, but donations can be made when registering. More information: bit.ly/3IXzpkb.
Snow Sculpting 101 with Hugh McCarron
Saturday, Dubuque Museum of Art, 701 Locust St.
10 a.m. to noon. Veteran snow sculptor Hugh McCarron will discuss what goes into competing at the national level and will share tops for those interested in working with snow. Admission: Free. More information: bit.ly/3ZHWBJn.
Luminaria Walk at Casper Bluff
Saturday, Casper Bluff Land and Water Reserve, 870 S. Pilot Knob Road, Galena, Ill.
6 to 8 p.m. Explore the reserve and adjacent Casper Creek Natural Cemetery after dark, where trails will be illuminated. Communal bonfires will be burning to keep walkers warm. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to Saturday, Jan. 28. No registration necessary. Admission: Free, but donations are welcome. More information: 815-858-9100.
The Music of John Denver
Saturday, Ohnward Fine Arts Center, 1215 E. Platt St., Maquoketa, Iowa
7 p.m. Layne Yost's musical and storytelling tribute to the late musician. Admission: $22 in advance and $25 at the door for adults, $13 in advance and $15 at the door for students. Tickets available at: ohnwardfineartscenter.com; Osterhaus Pharmacy, Maquoketa State Bank locations; Hartig Drug in Preston and Bellevue, Iowa; and by calling 563-652-1815. More information: ohnwardfineartscenter.com.
Fur Trading on Upper Mississippi River
Sunday, E.B. Lyons Interpretive Center, 8991 Bellevue Heights Road
Noon. Dubuque native and local historian Mark Wagner will relate history of the Mississippi River and connecting waterways and demonstrate tools and skills of the early French explorers and voyagers who came to the area to trade fur and mine lead. Admission: Free. More information: 563-556-0620.
