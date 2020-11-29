DODGEVILLE, Wis. — Authorities said they arrested men from Prairie du Chien and Boscobel on drug-dealing charges after receiving a complaint of an erratic driver.
Driver Andrew J. Adams, 31, of Boscobel, faces charges of possession of heroin with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and third-offense operating while under the influence, according to the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department. Passenger Jacob R. La Rocque, 34, of Prairie du Chien, faces charges of possession of heroin with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia, and he also was wanted on a Wisconsin Department of Corrections warrant.
A press release states that an Iowa County deputy stopped Adams’ vehicle on Exit 47 of U.S. 18/151 outside Dodgeville at about 2:10 p.m. Friday after authorities received the complaint of erratic driving. La Rocque was taken by ambulance to Uplands Hills Health in Dodgeville for “medical clearance” before being taken to jail, the release stated.