Officials for a commercial airline announced today that they will begin offering flights from Dubuque to Orlando later this month. 

Avelo Airlines will begin flying out of Dubuque Regional Airport on March 22 and will provide air service between Dubuque and Orlando on Wednesdays and Saturdays, according to a press release. 

