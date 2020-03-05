The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Amber L. Wentz, 34, of 2952 Central Ave., was arrested at 7:20 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Loras Boulevard and Main Street on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, reported the theft of tools and other items worth $700 from the hospital between 4:30 a.m. Saturday and 3:40 p.m. Tuesday.
- Cory L. Data, 43, of 2105 Windsor Ave., reported the theft of items worth $520 between Feb. 1 and Tuesday from a storage facility in Sageville, Iowa.
- Carrie L. Brown, 35, of 155 Bryant St., reported the theft of a vehicle worth $3,000 at about 9:30 p.m. Monday from her residence.
- Heather M. Roesch, 29, of Lancaster, Wis., reported $1,000 worth of criminal damage done to her vehicle between 9:15 and 9:30 a.m. Sunday in the 4200 block of Dodge Street.