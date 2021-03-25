One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash Monday morning in Dubuque.
Karl M. Garlow, 59, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of his injuries, according to Dubuque police.
The crash occurred at 11:35 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Elm and East 14th streets. Police said Garlow was a passenger of a vehicle driven north on Elm by Cheryl A. Austin, 51, of Dubuque. Austin failed to stop at a red light at the intersection, causing her vehicle to strike a vehicle driven west on East 14th by Taylor A. Roth, 18, of Dubuque.
Austin was cited with failure to respond to a steady red signal, according to police.
Roth complained of pain to her right foot but said she might see a doctor at a later time.