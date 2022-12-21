OWI convictions, deferments in Dubuque County

November convictions and deferments in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County for charges of operating while intoxicated. All are first-offense convictions unless otherwise noted. The date listed is the date of arrest.
Natasha A. Fischer, 31; May 29.
Lucas J. Galle, 26; May 20.
Brady J. Groezinger, 29; May 20; second offense.
Reed W. Kelly, 18; July 18.
Joseph P. Olberding, 54; Aug. 6.
Donna G. Coley, 20; June 19.
Kerry M. Cooper, 31; July 4.
Olivia A. Dietz Lehnhardt, 19; April 3.
Joshua A. Hollenback, 33; Sept. 28; third offense.
Isaid Ignacia, 39; July 3.
Marcus J. McDaniel, 25; Dec. 18, 2020.
Kale J. Mitchell, 29; June 25.
Demetrius N. Price, 25; Sept. 25.
Andrew J. Schlegel Sr., 60; March 15; third offense.
Malik A. Vickers, 36; June 19.
Oscar Walker, 54; July 10, 2019.
Jonathan Luna, 27; Feb. 21.
Addison D. Soat, 21; Aug. 20.
Brianna R. Bisenius Gray, 19; July 27.
Terrie L. McClain, 60; June 19.
Edward L. Newcomer, 59,; July 14.
John O. Tabor, 47; June 16.
Toni M. Trautwein, 32; Jan. 22.
Kevin J. Winters, 39; Aug. 15.
Calbonette Leatherwood, 60; May 12.
Travis J. Lenz, 43; July 4; second offense.
Natasha K. Moore, 26; Sept. 17.
Tidis D. Redmond, 47; July 4.
Harold A. Robinson, 37; Nov. 2; third offense.
Merrick W. Siegert, 28; Aug. 17.
John J. Thoma, 24; Aug. 20; second offense.
Dakota R. Vandermillen, 27; March 3.
Victor H. Ledezma Ruiz, 41; Aug. 27; second offense.