While communicating with hand signals and gestures, the Golden Knights prepared to soar through the sky once again.
At nearly 13,000 feet in the air, eight members of the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team’s Black Demonstration Team were moments from jumping out of the C-147 aircraft Thursday night high above Elizabeth, Ill.
“My biggest mind-blowing moment was the clouds,” said Spc. Raine Fuller, the newest member of the team, earlier in the day. “You don’t realize how huge the clouds are.”
The Golden Knights will make a jump this morning in Hazel Green, Wis., then be featured in tonight’s 35th Fireworks & Air Show Spectacular in Dubuque.
Before every live show and jump day, someone on the team reads off a “safety brief” from a card. The team also goes through the order of the show while still on the ground.
Once in the air, the Golden Knights members take turns sitting and standing by the open door at the back to monitor wind conditions as the plane climbs higher.
In 1959, the Golden Knights — then the Strategic Army Command Parachute Team — were formed to compete in skydiving competitions, a sport that was led by the Soviet Union.
The first word of the “Golden Knights” nickname symbolizes the medals the team has won, while the latter describes its intention to conquer the skies.
The Golden Knights use yellow streamers, thrown from the plane, as a tool to gather information on wind conditions.
“We can see in real time what the wind is doing,” said Sgt. 1st Class Roman Grijalva. “It gives us more accurate, real-time data so we’re not just going off the (weather) forecast.”
Grijalva enlisted in the Army in 2004 and attended the assessment and selection program for the parachute team in 2012. He learned to skydive in 2011 and has logged more than 2,200 free-fall parachute jumps since.
“There’s nothing in the world like jumping out of an airplane,” he said.
Golden Knights wear devices that measure the altitude on their arms and helmets, red smoke grenades on their feet and 30-pound parachutes on their backs.
On Thursday evening, Sgt. 1st Class Chad Riddlebaugh was the first to jump out of the C-147 aircraft at 12,800 feet.
Following Riddlebaugh, Staff Sgt. Clay Stevens and Tech. Sgt. Matthew Garner jumped out for their partner formation.
Fuller and his mentor, Sgt. 1st Class Houston Creech, jumped together. Bringing up the rear were Grijalva, Sgt. 1st Class Danny Hellmann and Sgt. 1st Class Ryan O’Rourke, the assistant team leader.
The partners and mentors are chosen by who is similar in weight so they can properly soar through the sky together.
“Every ‘new guy’ has an ‘old guy,’” Fuller said, with a laugh, about the mentor system.
The mentor system is unique, Fuller added, because it allows men to be close to those of higher rank — something he said is uncommon in the Army.
His mentor, Creech, did his first free-fall jump in 2014 and has jumped with the Golden Knights since 2018.
“One of the greatest parts about being on this team is having highly motivated individuals (like Fuller) who live for getting out and showing off the Army,” he said.
Sharing information about the opportunities the Army offers and the high-quality care that the families receive is something Creech said he cares a lot about, especially with him having a wife and two children.
To be selected for the Golden Knights is not an easy process and requires more than just being willing to jump out of an airplane, Fuller said.
“You have to have a teamwork mentality,” he said. “A big thing I would say is being able to speed learn, and you have to be coachable.”
Professionalism is another notable characteristic of the team, Creech said.
“This team is top notch,” Creech said. “They are the next level — the top level.”