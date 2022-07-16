A Dubuque man must pay $1,078 in court costs following a jury trial in which he was found guilty of fighting in the Millwork District.
Roger J. Hoffert Jr., 49, of Dubuque, was recently given the sentence in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after a jury found him guilty of disorderly conduct by fighting during a four-day May trial. The jury also found Hoffert not guilty of willful injury causing serious injury.
Hoffert was also sentenced to 30 days in jail but received credit for time served for all 30 days, according to the sentencing order from Iowa District Court Judge Thomas Bitter.
Court documents state the Dubuque police responded to Gino's East on East 10th Street on Aug. 13 and found Noah J. Parlasca, 24, of Dubuque, on the ground with an eye swollen shut, bloody nose, broken tooth and heavy bleeding from several lacerations around his left eye and nose.
Parlasca was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital before being flown to a hospital in Iowa City for further treatment. He was found to have a fractured nasal bone, a broken orbital bone and fractures in his interior orbital rims, documents state.
Police said traffic camera footage showed Parlasca and Hoffert talking outside of the business before the two men started hitting each other. Parlasca kicked Hoffert, and Hoffert struck Parlasca, documents state.
While Parlasca was on the ground and appeared to be unconscious, Hoffert punched him "seven or eight times," documents state.