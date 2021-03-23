Authorities say a man entered a rural Dubuque residence Sunday and assaulted another man who was taking a shower.
Samuel W. Hartwick, 34, of 1205 Kelly Lane, was arrested at 4:33 p.m. Sunday at his residence on a charge of first-degree burglary.
Court documents state that Hartwick entered the rural Dubuque residence of Chase J. Reisen, 30, around 3:17 p.m. Sunday. Reisen told authorities he was in the shower inside his residence when he heard a knock at the door. Reisen opened the shower curtain and discovered that Hartwick had entered the residence.
“Reisen reported he was still standing in the shower when Hartwick punched him in the face, causing a black left eye, bloody nose and small cut on the bridge of his nose,” according to documents.
Hartwick left the scene and was later taken into custody at his residence. He “admitted to engaging in a confrontation,” documents state.