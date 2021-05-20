The Dubuque Jaycees seek additional volunteers for 35th Annual Fireworks and Air Show, held July 3 at A.Y. McDonald Park.
A press release from the organization states that more than 40 volunteers are needed each year to help organize vendors, set up, coordinate parking, and oversee cleanup of the fireworks event.
The organization seeks additional support from the community to present this year’s fireworks show because the COVID-19 pandemic canceled many of the local festivals where the Jaycees raise money by selling beverages.
Email dubuquejaycees@gmail.com or call 563-583-5555 for more information on volunteer and other support for the event.