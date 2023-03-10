Loras College officials report that the school's annual one-day fundraising campaign exceeded its donor goal this week.

The college’s 11th Duhawk Day drew 2,100 donors on March 8, according to a press release. The campaign’s goal had been 1,839 donors. The total topped 2,000 for the third consecutive year.

